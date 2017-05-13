As former Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart prepares for his first season in the NFL, he’s found a good mentor in Pro Bowl Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper.

Cooper and Stewart were both members of the Crimson Tide in 2013 and 2014, and now the NFL star is providing tips to his former teammate.

“I did catch a few tips from him,” Stewart said during a locker room interview with the Jets’ official website. “He was just telling me to learn that playbook. That’s the biggest thing. Learn the playbook, get in, get the little things right, your alignments, your assignments and just get and play.”

Stewart doesn’t have the same high profile heading into his rookie season that Cooper had. Stewart was chosen in the third round of this year’s draft, while Cooper was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

However, if Stewart is able to follow in Cooper’s footsteps on the field, the Jets will have gotten a steal in the third round.