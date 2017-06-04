After signing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, expectations were so low for former Alabama RB Eddie Lacy that he received a $55,000 bonus simply for weighing less than 255 pounds at his May weigh-in.

In fact, Lacy’s one-year, $5.55-million contract contains a whopping $385,000 in bonuses simply for hitting specific weight limits over the course of the year.

Over the weekend, Lacy spoke with TheOlympian.com about his new training regimen, saying he’s using social media to stay motivated and that he appreciates the help the Seahawks have provided him:

“I figured I could get some fans involved, try something new, something different,” he said. “[It’s] a lot of P90X work. … I have a great support group behind me, from coaches to players to the nutrition team, so everybody’s positive, which helps m because I know I have a group of people behind me pushing me.”

He said he’s excited to prove this fall that he’s still the same player that won the 2013 Rookie of the Year award and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two years with the Green Bay Packers:

“You’re only as good as your last game, your last opportunity,” he said. “Right now, I just want to get myself better so if I’m put into a situation, I can be the best I can be, even better than I was.”

With Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise already manning the running back position in Seattle, Lacy will have his work cut out for him if he wants to crack the team’s rotation and get a significant amount of carries in 2017.