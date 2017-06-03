Few programs in college football can match the one Nick Saban has built at Alabama, but his former players have only achieved mixed results in the NFL.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is among the latest batch of Tide players to enter the league, and he’s quickly learning what life is like at the professional level.

“It’s long days, I’ll say that,” Humphrey said, according to BaltimoreRavens.com. “I used to always wonder how football could be a job, but it seems like a normal job. You get breakfast, get lunch, get dinner, and in between, you’re just doing football. That was probably the only thing that’s taking some time to get used to – having that 8-5 day.”

It’s hard to believe that football isn’t viewed as a full-time job at Alabama, but there are certainly more free hours to spend at the team facility. The level of competition is greater as well, even when compared to that of the SEC.

As he competes for playing time in Baltimore, Humphrey has gone against a variety of receivers. The Crimson Tide have had no shortage of weapons at wide receiver over the years, but Humphrey is still getting up to speed on his new competition.

“Breshad (Perriman) is pretty fast,” Humphrey said. “Half the time I’m so tired I don’t know who is who [at receiver], but I can always tell when they get to running.”

For now, the first-round draft pick is working with the second team behind Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr. As he continues to learn the ways of the NFL, however, he should be ready to do some schooling of his own on the football field.