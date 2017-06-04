After the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, former Arkansas RB Knile Davis made an immediate impact.

During the 2014 season, he ran for 463 yards and six touchdowns and also contributed in the return game, running one kickoff back for a score.

However, during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Davis fell off the map, losing playing time and his roster spot. After temporarily joining the Green Bay Packers last season, he ended up rejoining the Chiefs, but still didn’t see much action.

Now, he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is eager to prove he still has a lot left in his tank:

“No doubt, I’m ready to get back on the scene,” said Davis, who signed a one-year deal worth $775,000. “I’m comfortable playing the game. I know a lot more about the game. It’s my fifth year. I’m very confident. I know what’s going on, on and off the field, the business side of it. It’s like a coming back party. I’d like to redeem myself, for sure.”

Though the Steelers have one of the best running backs in the league in Le’Veon Bell and a rookie backup in James Conner, Davis said he still feels he has a place in Pittsburgh:

“I’m a veteran running back,” Davis said. “I’ve done some good things in this league. I’m just trying to build on that and bring it here.”

Davis has also served as a kickoff returner in his NFL career, something the Steelers could certainly use after going through five different players at that spot last year.