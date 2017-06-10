While the Giants are going through voluntary OTAs this off-season, former LSU star Odell Beckham hasn’t shown up yet.

He’s been pictured with Johnny Manziel working out and also with his new girlfriend. Beckham seems to be everywhere but with the Giants. His not showing up to OTAs has been well publicized, and it’s also been reported that it could be over wanting a new contract.

But that doesn’t bother fellow pass catcher Brandon Marshall, who told TMZ he spoke to Beckham recently. Oddly, he didn’t tell Beckham to show up to camp and make the team better; he told him to ‘keep being awesome.’ Marshall also said he didn’t know anything about a contract.

“I have spoken to him, and I guess my message to him is just keep being awesome. Keep rockin’ out,” Marshall said.

He added: “He’s the biggest superstar our game has ever seen in the history of football. I’m happy to be his teammate lined up on the other side. Go double coverage him. Send all the coverage to him and I’ll be backside, me and [Sterling Shepard] 1-on-1, and we’ll be happy.”

While Marshall’s quote to TMZ could be perceived as tongue-and-cheek (watch the video), Beckham did just sign the biggest shoe deal ever for an NFL player, worth around $5 million per year.

It would probably be a tough sell to Beckham for him to believe he’s not the best player the game has ever seen, as having witnessed his antics in recent years.

Marshall is set up to have a big year opposite Beckham, and it’s clear he’s excited about the single coverages that should be sent his way.