BATON ROUGE, L.A. – LSU’s success developing NFL talent has been well-documented in the past decade under former Tiger head coach Les Miles.

For the past three seasons, the Tigers have led in NCAA with the most former players on NFL Week 1 rosters, tallying 43 in 2014, 40 in 2015 and 42 in 2016.

With the official opening of the Ed Orgeron era set for September, the Tigers look to build on their extensive, diverse NFL legacy. But with football season still months away, we look to narrow down the former Tigers in the NFL ranks to the elite top-10. Here’s our take.

10. Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs

Despite a disappointing start to his NFL career, Ware found his stride when the opportunity presented itself with the Kanas City Chiefs.

After posting just 10 yards on three carries for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and joining the Chiefs practice squad in 2014, Ware has tallied 1,324 yards on 286 carries in the last two seasons.

Looking forward to 2017, Ware should build on the strong foundation of success he has created with the Chiefs. Although former Tiger running back Jeremy Hill started his career with a 1,00-yard rushing season, Hill has struggled in the past two seasons, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

9. Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals

Yes, LaFell is still playing in the NFL.

After recording 175 career catches for 2,517 yards at LSU (2006-2009), LaFell has displayed his consistency as a target for a set of proven quarterbacks with various styles, including Cam Newton (2011-2013), Tom Brady (2014-2015) and Andy Dalton (2016-present), during seven years in the NFL.

LeFell might not have the name recognition of the former Tiger receivers higher on this list, but his longevity and consistency earned him a spot among the Tigers’ elite.

8. Kwon Alexander, MLB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alexander shined in Baton Rouge with his ability to consistently generate stops, accounting for 145 tackles in his two years as a starter.

During his two seasons with the Bucs, Alexander has continued to display his productivity as a tackler, recording 145 tackles in 2016 (4th in the NFL), while also developing into a more complete player in coverage. He has 16 passes defended in Tampa Bay compared with only six during his three-year LSU career.

7. Deion “Debo” Jones, MLB, Falcons

In his rookie season, Jones anchored the Atlanta Falcons’ linebackers unit with his speed and prolific tackling.

After tallying 100 tackles in his final season in Baton Rouge, Jones’ finishing ability translated well to the next level, notching 128 total tackles combined in the regular season and postseason, including 90 solo tackles.

With the addition of former Tiger Duke Riley in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Falcons’ linebackers corps will feature two speedy starters from LSU.

6. Eric Reid, FS, 49ers

After being drafted No. 18 overall by San Francisco in 2013, Reid continues to exemplify the success of LSU’s “Defensive Back University” tradition at the next level.

As a Tiger, Reid made his name in coverage with his interception on the goal line against Alabama in LSU’s 9-6 win in the 2011 “Game of the Century.” He has eight interceptions in the NFL.

Although the 49ers’ defense struggled in 2016, Reid was a bright spot along with strong safety Antoine Bethea, combining for 172 tackles.

5. Andrew Whitworth, LT, Rams

As one of the most veteran Tigers in the NFL ranks, the three-time Pro Bowler earned his Top 5 spot by notching back-to-back Pro-Bowl seasons at left tackle in 2016 and 2017 for the first time in his 12-year career.

Whitworth will take the field for the Los Angeles Rams for first time in 2017 after starting 164 of 168 games he played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

4. Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu, FS, Cardinals

After off-the-field issues ended his LSU tenure early, Mathieu has battled through injuries to earn his place as a starting free safety.

Mathieu’s NFL career has been hampered by knee injuries, tearing his left ACL and MCL in 2013 and his right ACL in 2015, but he still managed to start 30 games in the past three seasons and record 162 tackles.

When he is heathy, the New Orleans native is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the game with his knack for producing turnovers. During his five seasons in Arizona, Mathieu has tallied nine interceptions, including five picks in 2015 alone, and four forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

3. Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins

Landry is a prime example of the ridiculously talented offense the Tigers fielded in 2013.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Landry became the first Tigers wide receiver duo to record 1,000 receiving yards in the same season with former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who posted a 3,000-yard passing campaign.

While Beckham has thrived in New York, Landry made his mark in South Beach, notching 3,051 yards on 288 catches in his first three years in the NFL.

He made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

2. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

After bursting onto the scene in 2014 with “The Catch” against the Cowboys, Beckham has evolved into one of the most productive receivers in the league.

Beckham finished each of his three seasons in the Top 10 in the league in receiving yards, including 2016 when he finished with 1,367 yards (good for third-most overall in the regular season). The New Orleans native has averaged 1,374 yards on 96 catches during his first three seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl each time.

The only downside to Beckham’s game lies his occasional outbursts, which test the patience of his teammates and coaches, but his talent on the field seems to overcome any differences in opinion.

1. Patrick Peterson, CB, Cardinals

Since arriving in Baton Rouge as a highly decorated cornerback prospect, Peterson has become the epitome of what LSU players chase to achieve on and off the field.

As a Tiger, Peterson earned the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the country and collected First Team All-American honors. In his six seasons as a pro, Peterson established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL with his ability to lock down the league’s top wideouts, earning six Pro Bowl selections.

Off the field, Peterson’s well-publicized mentorship of his fellow Cardinal and former Tiger teammate Tyrann Mathieu helped the New Orleans native overcome his dismissal from the LSU football program in 2012 and played a key role in his selection in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cardinals.