Meet the first woman to ever get a college football scholarship

A young Arizona woman made college football history on Wednesday.

Kicker Becca Longo signed a scholarship with Adams State in Colorado, and she became the first female known to sign a football scholarship at the Division I or II level. Longo will also play basketball for the school.

There have been females in the past to play college football, but none of them were ever put on scholarship, according to ESPN.

“I contacted them [Adams State] during the season, and after the season, I got contacted back by them,” said Longo via Arizona Republic. “The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit.

“I went on my visit and I absolutely fell in love.”

Longo made 35 of 38 extra points during the 2016 season for Chandler Basha high school, and she made her only field goal attempt of 30 yards. She also said she feels good from 40 yards and in.

“It was like recruiting any other athlete,” Adams State coach Timm Rosenbach told the Arizona Republic. “In Division II, we can see their workouts. To me, there is no doubt she can be competitive. She has a strong leg, and she can be very accurate.”

We’ll definitely be keeping track of Longo’s college career.

Miss it already🏈 A post shared by Becca Longo (@beccalongo5) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Its game dayyy😈🏈‼️ A post shared by Becca Longo (@beccalongo5) on Sep 30, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT