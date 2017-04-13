Meet the first woman to ever get a college football scholarship

A young Arizona woman made college football history on Wednesday.
Kicker Becca Longo signed a scholarship with Adams State in Colorado, and she became the first female known to sign a football scholarship at the Division I or II level. Longo will also play basketball for the school.
There have been females in the past to play college football, but none of them were ever put on scholarship, according to ESPN.
“I contacted them [Adams State] during the season, and after the season, I got contacted back by them,” said Longo via Arizona Republic. “The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit.
“I went on my visit and I absolutely fell in love.”
Longo made 35 of 38 extra points during the 2016 season for Chandler Basha high school, and she made her only field goal attempt of 30 yards. She also said she feels good from 40 yards and in.
“It was like recruiting any other athlete,” Adams State coach Timm Rosenbach told the Arizona Republic. “In Division II, we can see their workouts. To me, there is no doubt she can be competitive. She has a strong leg, and she can be very accurate.”
We’ll definitely be keeping track of Longo’s college career.
35 or 38 extra points is nothing special ……and 1 career field goal of 30 yards? it is not exaggeration to say that most random guys off the street could hit a 30 yard field goal with about an hour of practice……and worst of all someone who actually is capable is NOT getting a scholarship because of this stunt.
35 of 38 extra points that is
He-Man woman haters club
It’s pretty clear you’ve never actually played football.
It’s nothing special to a FBS team. But to a D2 team, she’s probably on par with most other kickers.
Also, have you ever seen one of those halftime promos where some company (often Dr Pepper) will have a fan kick a field goal to win thousands of dollar? Do you think those guys don’t spend some time before the game doing practice kicks? The vast majority of them completely flub it, either kicking way too short or way too low or too hard to one side or the other.
Mississippi State would kill for someone who could hit a 30 yd FG. ….. now hit the showers! (heyoooo!)
I would bet that “most random guys off the street” couldn’t hit a 30 yard yield goal, or even half their extra points.. I mean, just look at Mississippi State’s kicking game the last 3-4 years.
My bet is she got a scholarship in large part because she’s a two-sport athlete, not because it’s a “stunt.”
I agree 100% BostonBulldog. It’s clear Hooters has never actually played. If she really is comfortable from 40 yards in she’s already better than a large % of the kickers across the Nation.
She’s better than a large % until those lights come on. I remember some highly rated kickers coming out of high school (i.e. Taylor Bertolet) could feel good about 46+ in high school, but as soon as they get to college those uprights start to look a lot more narrow. Her being a female has zero advantages and disadvantages in the kicking game. She’ll be subjected to the same kicking conditions as everyone else. It’s worth keeping an eye on.
Adams State seems like a small school but nonetheless I’ll be the first to admit that I would go maybe 1-38 on extra points. Kicking isn’t easy. I’m guessing she’s a soccer player and some of those ladies have can smash a soccer ball
35 of 38 is pretty decent for a HS kicker, regardless of gender. It would seem that either her coach was not a big fan of FG’s or they had another kicker do that. Either way, a guy is not likely to get a scholarship with only one FG, but a guy can’t play women’s basketball either. Good for her.
There’s a little bit of gamesmanship going on here. The football signing period ended April 1. She’s signing paperwork for a basketball scholarship since its late signing period started yesterday. However, if she plays football, that scholarship would count towards the football team’s total, not basketball team’s total.
I thought there was something fishy about the late signing. I was thinkingit was some sorta DII rule.
Good for her, hope it works out.
“Over the last two years the team has put up a 5-16 record rebuilding a program from the ground up.” They do have 26 National Championships in Cross Country.
I’m thinking she gets a split between football and basketball. Good for her, if it puts people in the stands great for the school.