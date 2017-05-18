The Buffalo Bills selected former Alabama LB Reggie Ragland in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, where they thought they got great value at No. 41 overall.

However, before the start of what would have been Ragland’s rookie season, he tore his ACL and missed the entire year.

Now, though, he’s ready to start working his way back into game shape and will try to show the Bills they were right to select him in last year’s draft.

In a video on BuffaloBills.com, Ragland said he’s just thrilled to be back on the field again, even if it is in a limited capacity:

“It felt great just to get back out there on the field,” Ragland said. “This week, the trainers just have me doing individual drills to get my legs back up under me, and we’re going to take it all day-by-day. It just depends on how my knee feels. But for the most part, it feels great. “What the staff has done for me has been fantastic. Everyone’s been great, so I’m thankful for that — to have the type of people around me to help me get back like those guys.”

Ragland will likely either start at middle linebacker or on the strong-side, depending on how training camp battles shake out. Either way, Ragland said he just wants to help the Bills’ defense be the best it can be:

“I told the coaches, I will do whatever they need me to do to get on the field,” Ragland said. “If I’ve got to slide over, it’s not going to stop me from working my tail off every day. If I have to do that, I will. I’m a competitor and I love this game — I love to play.”

The Bills open the 2017 regular-season with a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 10. Ragland hopes to be ready for his first NFL action by then.