After coming up one short of the single-season NCAA record for punt return touchdowns, Cyrus Jones has yet to translate his impressive success at Alabama into an even serviceable NFL skill.

Jones famously struggled with fielding kicks last season, a battle that culminated in a carelessly muffed punt against the Ravens, and it appears that the problems have persisted into this year’s OTAs.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald opined that the Patriots should tell Jones to focus on being a defensive back instead of trying to play both positions at once, because the results haven’t been pretty so far.

But maybe the Patriots should at least temporarily allow Cyrus Jones to exclusively focus on playing cornerback. Jones struggled again as a punt returner Thursday during practice. He misplayed several balls, either losing them in the wind or outright dropping them. Jones also got beat for a 30-yard touchdown by Amendola.

To his credit, Jones was one of the most explosive punt returners in SEC history while at Alabama, netting 530 yards and four touchdowns in his final season in Tuscaloosa. On the other side of the coin, however, is the risk adverse Bill Belichick, who values intelligence over splashy plays.

If Jones can’t sort out his returning woes, he must certainly double down and become an asset at corner. So much of football is a mental game, and a case of the yips could prove detrimental for such a young player.

The Patriots selected Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.