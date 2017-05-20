Former Alabama WR Amari Cooper has been nearly as impactful at the next level as he was in college. His 2,223 receiving yards and 11 TDs in his first two seasons have not only earned the former Crimson Tide star two Pro Bowl selections, but they’ve also justified the Raiders’ taking him with the No. 4 overall pick back in 2015.

But the Raiders think he can do even more.

During a call with season ticket holders on Tuesday night, Raiders’ GM Reggie McKenzie spoke about the promising 22-year-old wideout with pride.

“We’re definitely hoping that he takes a big leap. He started off really good last year, and at the end we kind of fell off a little bit, but we’re expecting huge things from Amari this year. He’s doing great, he’s coming into his own, and I think he’s definitely going to put himself among the best of the best by the end of this season.”

Though every team pays lip service to their guys, McKenzie’s comments may not be that far-fetched. Cooper has already stood out as one of the best young receivers, but in the near future, he could be challenging the vets. If McKenzie is correct, 2017 could put himself among other elite former SEC receivers such as Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and A.J. Green for supremacy in the NFL.