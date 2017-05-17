The Missouri Tigers might not send as many players to the NFL as Alabama, LSU, Florida or the SEC’s other top teams, but what Mizzou lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality.

This year, for example, the Tigers sent just one player to the NFL via the draft, but it was first-round DE/OLB Charles Harris, whom Miami chose with the No. 22 overall pick.

It’s fitting that Mizzou had a pass rusher selected in the first round, as most of the school’s top NFL players specialize in making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

In fact, four of the Tigers’ top five NFL players are defensive linemen or outside linebackers. Only one of the best former Mizzou stars plays offense.

Few SEC teams can match Mizzou in terms of sending sack artists to the NFL.

Though this year’s Mizzou team has several players who could have an impact in the NFL on the offensive side of the ball, right now, the Tigers are known for their defensive stars.

Here’s a look at the five best current NFL players who once proudly wore Mizzou’s black and gold uniforms:

1. Shane Ray, OLB, Denver Broncos

Ray burst onto the scene at Mizzou in 2014, recording an impressive 14.5 sacks to lead a defensive line loaded with talent.

He played his way into the first round of the draft, where he was selected by the Broncos. That’s been a good fit for him, as he’s been able to learn from stars like Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware.

After recording 8.0 sacks in 2016, Ray is poised to have a breakout 2017 campaign as he earns more reps alongside Miller.

The Broncos should once again have one of the league’s best defenses, and Ray will continue to be a big part of that talented unit.

2. Markus Golden, OLB, Arizona Cardinals

Playing alongside Ray and Michael Sam in college, Golden was somewhat undervalued coming into the 2015 NFL Draft, falling all the way to the end of the second round, where the Arizona Cardinals scooped him up.

Golden had 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016, recording at least one in each of Arizona’s first five games. He also forced four fumbles.

He’s become a star in the desert and should continue to have success over the coming years.

3. Sheldon Richardson, DL, New York Jets

Richardson has had some issues off the field, but on the gridiron, he’s an excellent pass rusher and run defender.

He’s been a big part of the Jets’ stout defense in recent years, recording a career high of eight sacks in 2014. In his four-year career, he’s registered 18 sacks and forced five fumbles.

If the Jets are going to improve, Richardson and the defensive line will be counted on to lead that charge.

4. Jeremy Maclin, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Maclin would be a lot higher on this list, but injuries have hampered his professional career. He missed the 2013 season with a torn ACL and has missed 10 other games in his eight-year career.

Regardless, he’s recorded 474 catches for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in six years with the Philadelphia Eagles and two with the Chiefs.

His best season was in 2014 — the year after his ACL injury — when he caught 85 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 scores and earned a spot at the Pro Bowl.

At 29, Maclin no longer has the game-changing speed he flashed at Mizzou, but he’ll still be a valuable part of the Chiefs’ offense this fall if he can stay on the field.

5. Kony Ealy, DL, New England Patriots

If the Carolina Panthers had ended up winning Super Bowl 50, Ealy might have been the game’s MVP. In the 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, Ealy had three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

He became the first player in NFL history to record an interception and multiple sacks in a Super Bowl, but it’s safe to say he probably would have rather earned a championship ring.

After recording 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games in 2016, Ealy was traded to the Patriots before the 2017 NFL Draft.

Now teamed with coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady, Ealy should have a good chance to help his squad win a Super Bowl ring this season.

Honorable mentions: E.J. Gaines, CB, Los Angeles Rams; Tim Barnes, OL, San Francisco 49ers; Justin Britt, OL, Seattle Seahawks.